Ballard Co., Ky. man accused of having sexual relationship with child for several years

BALLARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a child for several years.
Timothy Tipton, 49, of LaCenter, is facing multiple charges including third-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
On March 10, the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of the alleged sex crime by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
They say Tipton had been having a sexual relationship with a child for at least the past four years. He is also accused of sending and receiving illicit photos of himself to the child.
Tipton was interviewed by detectives and later arrested and taken to the Ballard County Jail.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office helped with the investigation.
