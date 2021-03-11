Ameren recommends preparing for storm season when Daylight Saving begins

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. –Ameren Illinois is suggesting that the start of Daylight Saving Time is a good opportunity for families to check on their home emergency kit.
The company said March 14, when clocks spring forward in 2021, is the time to ensure that emergency kits are stocked and prepared for the storm season in spring and summer.
In addition to having an emergency kit, families need to ensure that all household members are aware of where the kit is stored.
Ameren Illinois says the following are important to include:
- Water bottles
- Non-perishable food items
- First-aid kit
- Medicines
- Sleeping bag/blanket
- Flashlights/lanterns
- Cash (small bills and change)
- Battery-powered radio
- Battery-powered alarm clock
- Ice cooler for temporary food or medication storage
- List of emergency contacts
- Copies of essential documents
- Batteries
- Pet supplies, if you have pets
The company says it is also important to take steps in case the power goes out.
They suggest making sure gas tanks are filled, home generators are fueled, turning down the temperature of the refrigerator to make it as cold as possible and turning off or unplugging sensitive devices in case of a power surge.
