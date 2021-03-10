Wingo man arrested for receiving stolen property

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Wingo man was arrested for receiving stolen property on Wednesday.
On the night of March 9, Deputies began an investigation of a stolen 2003 Honda Rancher from the Golo area of Graves County.
Deputies continued their investigation into the early morning hours of the March 10.
Around 10:30 a.m. Deputies got a report of a 4-wheeler meeting the same description in the Wingo area of Graves County.
Officers then located the 4-wheeler in the possession Keaton Pierceall, 20, of Wingo.
Pierceall was arrested without incident and lodged in the Graves County Jail.
