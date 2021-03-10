What you need to know March 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 10.
No need for a winter coat today!
Wake-up temps are in the low-to-mid 50s.
Today will be mostly cloudy, warm and very windy. Sustained winds will be between 15-25 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph.
Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles or an isolated light shower.
Tonight, temps will stay in the low 60s with strong winds and cloudy skies.
Overnight, a front will begin to push rain and storms to the north of the Heartland.
These will slowly move into our northern counties by Thursday afternoon.
Severe weather chances appear to be low, but a stronger storm due to the high winds can’t be ruled out.
Thursday afternoon will again be warm with highs in the upper 60s.
On and off chances for rain and storms continues through the weekend into early next week.
- The House is likely to pas a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as early as this morning.
- A fire broke out Tuesday evening on Fountain Bluff in Jackson County.
- The Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill on Monday, March 8 that would allow guns on buses and public transportation.
- The Pentagon has formally approved an extension of the National Guard deployment at the U.S. Capitol for about two more months as possible threats of violence remain.
- The Paducah Police Department Bomb Squad helped remove some explosives found in a barn on Sunday, March 7.
- Heartland universities are scheduling classes during Spring Break in an effort to keep students safe.
- If you are a farmer and you need to bring your livestock to a butcher shop, there’s a good chance you could be waiting several months before you can get them in.
- The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is looking to fill 50 to 100 job openings for the spring and summer seasons.
- Riverboats are returning to the Heartland in April.
- Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks.
- If you have set up a kids profile on your child’s Disney+ account, they won’t be able to find several popular films because of their content.
- A central California woman charged with murder after delivering a stillborn baby who tested positive for methamphetamine will be released to a drug treatment center as her lawyers argue that the state’s homicide law does not apply to pregnant women, a position backed by California’s attorney general.
- As Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate, the husband of a mother of five, who is fighting for her life from COVID-19, is encouraging everyone not to let their guards down and to continue wearing masks.
