Three Rivers College signs agreement to purchase TRC-Dexter building from Dexter Chamber

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College signed an agreement with the Dexter Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, March 9, to purchase the building that houses TRC-Dexter.
The four-year lease-to-own agreement will secure a permanent home for the College in Dexter and provide room for growth.
“The Dexter Chamber of Commerce is excited to see Three Rivers College accelerate their growth into our Dexter community. The pathway for Dexter and surrounding communities to further their higher education will remain constant,” said Alisha Trammell, Executive Director of the Dexter Chamber of Commerce.
The property, located at 515 W. Market, is owned by the Dexter Chamber of Commerce Development, Inc.
The building has a total of 62,400 square feet.
Three Rivers currently occupies 19,613 square feet.
“The potential expansion of the Three Rivers College Dexter campus will create a profound positive economic impact on our community and its citizens. We are thrilled to continue the partnership between the Dexter Chamber of Commerce and Three Rivers College,” said Trammell.
Currently, TRC-Dexter offers a wide range of classes, including several programs that can be completed without a long commute: Behavioral Health Support, General Education, Process and Controls Engineering and Technology, Medical Billing and Coding, and Welding.
