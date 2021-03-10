Southeast Mo. State announces May 2021 commencement plans

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will host in-person commencement ceremonies May 14-15, 2021 in the Show Me Center to honor spring and summer graduates.
In order to accommodate all graduates and their guests while also maintaining social distancing guidelines, Southeast will host five ceremonies over the two days.
Additionally, 2020 spring and summer graduates who were unable to participate in commencement last year are welcome to participate.
Those who wish to participate should email graduation@semo.edu.
The ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
Friday, May 14, 2021
2 p.m. – College of Education, Health and Human Studies (Elementary, Early and Special Education, Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education, Psychology & Counseling)
6 p.m. – College of Education, Health and Human Studies (Child and Family Studies, Communication Disorders, Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation, Nursing); and Holland College of Arts and Media
Saturday, May 15, 2021
10 a.m. – Harrison College of Business and Computing
2 p.m. – College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math
6 p.m. – College of Humanities and Social Sciences
All commencement programs will be live-streamed.
Additionally, for the safety of attendees, face coverings will be required and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Details regarding ceremony times, speakers and regalia will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
Graduation candidates will receive communication from the Office of the Registrar about these events.
As these ceremonies are planned, the University will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and take necessary actions to protect the health and safety of the campus community and guests.
