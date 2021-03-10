S7HD selected to advance Hepatitis B outreach, education

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) was selected by the Asian Health Coalition (AHC) to help with their Perinatal Don’t Let Hepatitis B Win Campaign.
The goal of the campaign is to provide education about the Hepatitis B (HBV) and the risk.
The most common way to become infected with HBV is from mother to child during birth, about 1 in 4 children with chronic HBV will die of HBV-related health problems, like liver disease or liver cancer.
Many people do not know that they have HBV until they experience severe liver damage.
Funding for the program is supported through a grant from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Center for Minority Health Services.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.