Saint Francis to hold 3 COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will be holding Phase 1B Tier 3 COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
There will be three clinics.
The dates and times are as follows:
- Monday, March 15 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 16 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Friday, March 19 from 2 p.m.-6 pm
An appointment is required.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, click here or call 573-381-5958.
Individuals in Phase 1B Tier 3 are eligible to receive the vaccine, as well as all individuals in Phase 1A, 1B Tier 1 and 1B Tier 2.
Click here for more information.
