Saint Francis to hold 3 COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Cape Girardeau
By Jessica Ladd | March 10, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST - Updated March 10 at 1:10 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will be holding Phase 1B Tier 3 COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

There will be three clinics.

The dates and times are as follows:

  • Monday, March 15 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 16 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
  • Friday, March 19 from 2 p.m.-6 pm

An appointment is required.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, click here or call 573-381-5958.

Individuals in Phase 1B Tier 3 are eligible to receive the vaccine, as well as all individuals in Phase 1A, 1B Tier 1 and 1B Tier 2.

