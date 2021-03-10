Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday

Very windy conditions will continue for the rest of the day. Some areas will see gusts over 40 mph. A few scattered showers likely this afternoon, but better rain chances move into the area Thursday and Friday. Thursday a cold front will start to push into the area, bringing scattered showers and some thunderstorms. Right now the severe weather threat looks very low. More rain likely through Friday, especially Friday evening and Friday night. We may finally get a little break in the rain by Saturday afternoon and night.