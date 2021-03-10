Purchase District Health Dept. to start administering COVID-19 vaccines under Phase 1c

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Thursday, March 11, Mercy Health will begin to schedule the 1c 60-plus population.
Call to schedule a COVID-19 Vaccination appointment at (866) 624-0366.
On Monday, March 15, Baptist Health will begin to schedule phase 1c, which includes person 60 and older, and all essential workers.
You can schedule an appointment here.
You must use their online form.
The Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) will begin vaccinating the 60-plus population, regardless of high-risk status.
This is to align with Baptist Health and Mercy Health, and because the majority of those who have registered with as 60-plus and high risk have been contacted.
The vaccination registration form on the Purchase District Health Department is closed.
Due to the influx of providers in the area and the transition to the 1c population, PDHD will no longer add new names to the list.
All names currently on the list will be contacted when PDHD has reached their vaccination group.
After all individuals have been contacted, a scheduling link will be made public and a phone number will be used to serve those without internet service.
Please do not call the health department to be put on a list or to schedule an appointment.
Phase 1:
- 1a: Healthcare workers, first responders
- 1b: 70 plus, teachers, and childcare workers (licensed facility, registered professional, or certified home)
- 1c: 60-69, CDC defined high risk, essential workers
To find a vaccine provider near you, click here or call 1-855-598-2246.
