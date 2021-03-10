Police investigate two shootings in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Mayfield, Kentucky are investigating two shootings that took place on Tuesday.
On March 9 at approximately 5 p.m., Mayfield Police Department Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of West Water Street and South 15th Street.
No injuries were reported at that time.
Approximately two hours later a second call came in of shots fired with a gunshot victim.
Officers arrived in the 100 block of South 16th Street where they made contact with a victim who had an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. He was rushed by ambulance to Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He is in stable condition.
It is unknown if the two incidents are related at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
