1,682 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,682 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional deaths on Wednesday, March 10.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,202,709 cases, including 20,810 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
As of Wednesday, 18,804,759 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
As of Tuesday night, 1,157 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 242 patients were in the ICU and 111 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The positivity rate is currently at 2.3 percent.
To date, 3,567,927 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.
