Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire in Scott County, Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire in Perkins, Missouri.
This is in Scott County, just south of Delta off of Route P.
Crews were called to a building fire on First Street on Wednesday morning, March 10.
No other details are being released at this time.
Heartland News has a crew on the scene to learn more.
Pictures from the scene show what appears to have been a building with metal.
The structure is likely a total loss. A vehicle also appears to be destroyed.
The area around the burned property has been taped off with yellow crime scene tape.
An investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m.
Firefighters from Oran, Advance, Fenton, Essex, Perkins, Delta, Scott County Rural Fire Protection District, deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the North Scott County Ambulance District responded to the fire.
