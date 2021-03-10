Meat processors face processing delays amidst pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are a farmer and you need to bring your livestock to a butcher shop, there’s a good chance you could be waiting several months before you can get them in.
The pandemic is to blame for the delay according to one local meat processor.
“I’ve experienced this firsthand,” said Brian Meier, a local farmer.
His phone constantly rings because he said more people want to buy local beef now than before the pandemic.
“It caused a backup at the slaughter house,” Meier said.
Keeping the animals for longer periods of time can get expensive.
“You’re going to keep feeding them, they get bigger,” he said.
You could be waiting nearly a year before there’s availability to get your livestock to the meat processor.
“We’re booked up until January 2022, almost February now,” Revis Reisenbichler said.
Revis Reisenbichler owns Reis Meat Processing.
He’s considered a smaller operation and has around 18 employees.
He believes more people eating and cooking at home contributes to the demand for locally raised beef.
“It’s still going strong because you know we haven’t beat this COVID thing yet,” Reisenbichler said.
He even has a tow page waiting list of farmers trying to get their cattle processed.
“If somebody does cancel, it takes me about 10 minutes to fill that position,” Reisenbichler said.
He said a recent meat processing grant from Governor Parson is helping increase production.
“We ended up building a new larger freezer and another processing cooler so we could get more animals slaughtered,” he said.
Both Reisenbichler and Meier said they don’t think the high demand is going to slow down anytime soon.
“Continue to support your local farmers and local packing houses, They got a lot of people through a bind last year and I think a lot of people are very fortunate for that,” Meier said.
A recent report from the USDA shows cattle processing is up nearly four percent in 2021.
