McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers impersonating law enforcement

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of an individual impersonating an officer.
On March 10, 2021, the department was made aware of a scam that involved using the name of a Sheriff’s Office detective.
The victim stated to detectives that she had been contacted by phone number 270-220-9698 and was told by the caller that he was a detective with the MCSO.
The victim was told she had a warrant and that she needed to pay money via money order in order to satisfy the warrant requirements.
Unfortunately, the victim obtained money orders and sent them to the caller.
Detectives are actively working to stop the delivery of the money orders.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that no law enforcement agency will accept payment in lieu of an arrest warrant and will not contact anyone by phone asking for money.
If you receive a call like this do not give the caller any personal information and contact police.
