Lusk Creek Wilderness in Shawnee National Forest to close for feral swine removal

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee National Forest, in cooperation with United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-Animal and Plant Health Inspection (APHIS) Wildlife Services, is planning operations to remove feral swine (wild pigs) in the Lusk Creek Wilderness and surrounding areas in Pope County, Illinois.
The area will be closed from March 15 through March 19.
Feral swine are an invasive species that compete with wildlife for food resources and prey on turkey and quail nests, reptiles, amphibians, and other wildlife including threatened & endangered species.
They are a serious threat to forest and wildlife resources in Illinois through competition with native wildlife for food and cover, destruction of habitat, and destruction of sensitive natural areas.
Infected feral swine can transmit diseases and parasites to humans, wildlife, and domestic livestock.
Natural habitats in the Shawnee National Forest, including sensitive Wilderness lands, are not capable of sustaining damage from feral swine without significant ecological consequences.
