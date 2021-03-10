Heartland universities cancel spring break this year

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Spring break is going to look a lot different this year.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale is scheduling classes in an effort to keep students safe.
“We have no way of really knowing whether or not students will travel,” said Benjamin Newman, the Director of Public Safety at Southern Illinois University.
He said students normally have a week-long spring break.
However, this year the university plans to hold classes instead.
“The reason why we chose to eliminate spring break is to keep students from traveling which reduces the possibility of spreading COVID-19,” said Newman.
He explained the university decided to eliminate spring break early in the semester and expects students will decide to opt out after the CDC’s recent announcement to avoid travel.
“We do not anticipate many would travel,” said Newman.
Students on campus said they had plans prior to COVID-19 but decided taking the trip would be too much of a risk.
“When we heard the news that there won’t be a spring break, we were like- ok. We will just do it right after finals,” said student Josef McKee.
“With the amount of students on campus, if we all traveled and came back, I think that would be dangerous,” said student Vivian Walter.
Some said they don’t mind if students travel as long as they continue to follow safety protocols.
“I just hope everyone takes the precautions that they need to keep their health in good standing,” said student Gaylin Moore.
Newman understands this is an adjustment, but believes it best to follow the recommendations offered.
“Those guidelines are for their protection and or the protection of people around them including their family members,” said Newman.
Many Heartland colleges and universities will not hold a spring break this year, including Southeast Missouri State University and Murray State.
