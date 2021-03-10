KSP investigating 3 vehicle collision in Princeton

CALDEWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On March 6, 2021, around 12:34 p.m., Kentucky State Police received a call of a three vehicle collision on KY 91 in Princeton, Kentucky.
Preliminary investigation revealed, Alicia Fulks (25, Marion, KY) was traveling Southbound on KY 91 in a 2007 Chevy truck, when she pulled off to the right shoulder of the roadway on a hill to yield to a Northbound funeral procession.
Reita Lovern (58, Marion, KY) was also traveling Southbound on KY 91 in a 2019 KIA Forte and struck the drivers side rear of Fulks’ vehicle.
Lovern’s vehicle went airborne and began to overturn, crossing the center line and traveling into the Northbound lane of travel.
Lovern then struck a 2012 Chrysler van driven in the funeral procession, by Richard Oliver (74, Marion, KY).
Lovern’s vehicle came to final rest on it’s top, in the ditch entrapping Lovern.
Alicia Fulks, and her passenger did not report any injuries.
Reita Lovern was extricated from her vehicle and flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for serious injuries.
Richard Oliver and two passengers were transported to Caldwell County Hospital and treated for injuries.
