House passes VA VACCINE Act

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFVS) - The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed the Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans’ and Caregivers’ COVID-19 Immunizations Now Expanded Act of 2021, the VA VACCINE Act.
The bill was introduced by U.S. Representative Mike Bost.
This bipartisan bill expands VA’s authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans and their caregivers.
“After such a difficult year, stories of vulnerable veterans being denied lifesaving vaccines from VA are painful to hear,” said Bost. “The VA VACCINE Act would make sure that doesn’t happen again. The bill gives VA the authority it needs to meet this moment. It is a lifeline for veterans and their caregivers. I urge my Senate colleagues to send it to the President’s desk as soon as possible.”
