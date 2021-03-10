Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois announce Operation: You’re Not Alone

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KFVS) - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will take part in a new community service project that will benefit those living in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Operation: You’re Not Alone will donate care packages to these facilities across southern Illinois.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone and Operation: You’re Not Alone will help these facilities deal with hardships brought on by COVID.
Girl Scouts will be out in their communities the weekend of April 10, distributing bags to the doorsteps of their neighbors with instructions on items needed.
Everyone is invited to participate.
For anyone who chooses to participate, they are asked to place items in the bags and leave on their doorsteps for pickup on Saturday, April 24.
Girl Scouts will be by to collect the bags, then work with their Troop or Service Unit to assemble and deliver the care packages to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in their communities.
“Volunteering and community service have always been top priorities for our Girl Scouts,” said Mary Buchanan, Director of Program Engagement. “We’re happy to offer this council wide service project that provides them the opportunity to continue giving back while helping those who were hit hard by COVID-19.”
