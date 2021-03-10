Fountain Bluff in Shawnee National Forest on fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A fire broke out Tuesday evening on Fountain Bluff in Jackson County.
Fountain Bluff is located in Shawnee National Forest.
According to Gorham Fire Chief Ronald Lee Guetersloh, his department was dispatched to the fire around 5:10 p.m.
Guetersloh says the fire is still burning at this time and described the conditions as treacherous.
He estimates about five acres are burning.
The U.S. Forest Service has taken over firefighting operations.
The Murphysboro Fire Department, Grand Tower Fire and Forestry Service all responded.
There is no word on what started the fire at this time.
