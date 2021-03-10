First Alert: Cloudy, warm, very windy Wednesday

(KFVS) - No need for a winter coat today!
Today will be mostly cloudy, warm and very windy. Sustained winds will be between 15-25 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph.
Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles or an isolated light shower.
Tonight, temps will stay in the low 60s with strong winds and cloudy skies.
Overnight, a front will begin to push rain and storms to the north of the Heartland.
These will slowly move into our northern counties by Thursday afternoon.
Severe weather chances appear to be low, but a stronger storm due to the high winds can’t be ruled out.
Thursday afternoon will again be warm with highs in the upper 60s.
On and off chances for rain and storms continues through the weekend into early next week.
