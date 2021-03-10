Fire destroys 150 year old Kentucky covered bridge

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - An historic Kentucky landmark has been destroyed by fire.
According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Mt. Zion bridge was consumed by flames around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The 280 foot long bridge, which spanned spans the Little Beech Fork, was built in 1871 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.
The fire remains under investigation. Anyone wiht information is asked to call Washington County Sheriff Jerry Pinkston at 859-336-5400.
