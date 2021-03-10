Cloudy, Warm, and Very Windy Wednesday

Good Wednesday Morning!
It will be a cloudy start to the day with very mild temperatures in the low to mid 50s so no need for a winter coat today! If you thought yesterday was windy then get ready for even stronger southerly winds today. Winds will help push moisture into the Heartland and keep temperatures warmer in the upper 60s/low 70s. Sustained winds will be between 15-25 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph. Mostly cloudy skies today with a small chance of a few sprinkles or isolated light shower.
Tonight, temperatures stay in the low 60s with strong winds and cloudy skies. A frontal system off to our north will begin to push rain and storms to the north of the Heartland. These will slowly move into our northern counties by Thursday afternoon. Chance of severe weather appears low, but there could be a stronger storm due to the high winds. Thursday will be another warmer afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
On and off chances of rain/storm will follow through the weekend into early next week. Grab the umbrella every day since you may need it.
-Lisa
