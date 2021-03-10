Cloudy, Warm, and Very Windy Wednesday

It will be a cloudy start to the day with very mild temperatures in the low to mid 50s so no need for a winter coat today! If you thought yesterday was windy then get ready for even stronger southerly winds today. Winds will help push moisture into the Heartland and keep temperatures warmer in the upper 60s/low 70s. Sustained winds will be between 15-25 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph. Mostly cloudy skies today with a small chance of a few sprinkles or isolated light shower.