Chance of thunderstorms tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday evening Heartland. We saw another warm and very windy day across the area. the strong southwesterly winds will continue through the overnight and much of Thursday. Clouds will increase again late tonight and that along with the southerly winds will keep temperatures very mild tonight. Lows by morning will be in the lower 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and windy again. We will see a good chance of showers and thunderstorms developing, especially across our northern counties. Winds will gust between 30 and 40 miles per hour once again on your Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.