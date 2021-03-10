Cape Girardeau pharmacy to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - John’s Pharmacy is set to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 11.
The clinic will be held at the pharmacy’s Cape Girardeau location on Independence Street.
The first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.
Appointments are required for those eligible under Missouri’s priority phases 1A and 1B- Tier 1 and 2.
This includes the following groups:
Phase 1A
- Long-Term Care Facility Staff and Residents
- Home Health
- Urgent Care
- Vaccination Staff
- Congregate Community
- School Nurses
- Dental Office Staff
- Mental/Behavior Health Providers
- EMS/EMT/Paramedics
Phase 1B - Tier 1
- Public Health Administrators and Staff
- Law Enforcement
- Fire Services
- Corrections
- Emergency Management
- Public Works
- Emergency Services
- Morticians, Embalmers, etc.
Phase 1B - Tier 2
- Age 65 and over
- Any adults with cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Heart Conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.
To register for an available time, click here.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.