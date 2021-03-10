Bollinger Co. firefighters urge residents not to burn

BOLLINGER COUTNY, Mo. (KFVS) - Until the ground gets a good soaking, fire dangers continue.
That has firefighters in Bollinger County taking to social media to plead with residents not to burn.
Emergency crews have taken to Facebook and a page called the Fire Wire to keep the public informed.
For the last several days, posts have been about the increasing dangers of starting a fire.
With crews stretched thin throughout the county, they’re begging the public not to burn.
“Listen to the fire departments and the fire districts. Do not burn in this high wind,” said Allen Morris.
Morris is a Bollinger County landowner.
He said on Monday a neighbor’s fire got out of control.
“About 11 acres burnt. And 11 acres doesn’t seem like a lot to people but when you have 80 acres that’s a 10th of your property,” he said.
He says the fire burned strong and got really hot, ruining more than just healthy vegetation.
“I think the oak trees, all but one, it got really hot near it. A couple of game cameras went through the fire but they checked out ok,” said Morris.
He says in the end, he doesn’t blame anyone and gives this suggestion to anyone looking to burn.
“Don’t burn during these high winds. Even a 10 to 15 mile an hour wind if you don’t have any training in prescribed fires or have the help you can’t do it,” he said.
The most recent Fire Wire post-Wednesday morning stressed even something as simple as dropping a cigarette could cause problems throughout the area.
Again, the fire department stresses, leave your brush and trash alone and don’t burn until there’s a major rain.
