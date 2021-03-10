Beshear updates Kentuckians on flood damage and disaster response

HAZARD, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear visited Hazard to view storm damage and update Kentuckians on the state’s response to recent ice storms and record flooding.
“After the recent, devastating storms, we’ve traveled the commonwealth to see the destruction firsthand and to let our neighbors know that we are here for you and are working to provide relief,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are applying for two federal disaster declarations – one for ice storm damage and one for flooding damage. If your home or other property was lost or damaged, please take photos; document it. This will help make our applications stronger and bring more help back to the commonwealth.”
Since Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency on February 28, the state has activated the Kentucky National Guard, which is currently active in five counties; provided debris removal teams, including backhoes and dump trucks; and delivered 45,000 gallons of water and more than 53,000 meals to affected communities across the commonwealth.
This week, the state has begun damage assessments for both the ice storms and the more recent flood events, and today the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is on the ground in Kentucky to begin individual assistance assessments.
Kentuckians who need help because of flooding should contact the Kentucky Floods Cleanup Hotline at 800-451-1954.
