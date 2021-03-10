Beshear updates Kentuckians on flood damage and disaster response

“After the recent, devastating storms, we’ve traveled the commonwealth to see the destruction firsthand and to let our neighbors know that we are here for you and are working to provide relief,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are applying for two federal disaster declarations – one for ice storm damage and one for flooding damage. If your home or other property was lost or damaged, please take photos; document it. This will help make our applications stronger and bring more help back to the commonwealth.”