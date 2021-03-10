Attempted child abduction under investigation in Bollinger Co.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl from a home near Highway M on Tuesday afternoon, March 9.
Parents of the girl called 911 shortly after 4:45 p.m. to report that she had gone missing.
Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of the North Bollinger county Fire Protection District responded to the home and began searching for the missing girl.
She was found a short distance from the home at approximately 6 p.m. by an individual involved in the search.
The girl was reunited with her family.
After an interview with the 10-year-old, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office determined her disappearance was an attempted child abduction by an unknown male.
The child described the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing dark clothing and a mask with distinct tattoos on the knuckles of both hands.
The suspect was reportedly last seen on foot in the area where the abduction took place.
The sheriff’s office said there was no reference given to them involving a suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at 573-238-2633.
