2 arrested in gasoline theft investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after they were caught in the act of stealing gasoline early Wednesday morning.
A man called police at 12:18 a.m. on March 10 and said he could see two people attempting to break into vehicles at the U-Haul located at 2170 Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah.
Officers arrived at the scene and saw two people flee on foot.
The officers found three full, five-gallon gasoline cans and a syphon hose next to a vehicle on the parking lot.
The officers located Kelsey N. Devine, 27, of Calvert City, a short distance away.
One Deputy and a K9 Officer began to track the second person.
The second suspect was located in the parking lot of a nearby motel.
He was identified as Kenneth Baker, 36, of Paducah.
Baker and Devine said they had been syphoning gasoline from U-Haul trucks on the business’ lot.
Both were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
