American Red Cross seeks volunteers for disaster support, blood drives

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas have an urgent need for volunteers who can assist virtually and in person for disaster response.
Volunteers are also needed to support blood drives and transport blood to hospitals.
“We are gearing up for spring disaster response needs such as flooding and tornadoes, and we need additional volunteers who can help virtually or in person,” said Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer. “Throughout the pandemic, our volunteers have continued supporting disasters locally and nationally. Some traveled to serve states hit with hurricanes, wildfires or tornadoes, while many helped with the response from their home.”
Volunteers are also needed to help support blood drives by being a greeter and helping blood donors check in at local blood drives or to drive Red Cross vans to transport life-saving blood to local hospitals.
Blood drive greeter needs are greatest in the following areas:
- Missouri- St. Charles, Greater St. Louis, Washington, Columbia/Jefferson City and Cape Girardeau
- Arkansas- Boone and Baxter Counties
Drivers to transport blood in Red Cross vans are needed the most in the following areas (no special license required):
- Missouri- St. Charles, Greater St. Louis, Columbia/Jefferson City and Cape Girardeau
“Interested volunteers may join a virtual informational session to learn more before signing up,” said Kobi Gillespie, Regional Volunteer Services Officer. “These are held several times a month to help individuals learn about opportunities and how the Red Cross operates.”
Upcoming virtual sessions:
- Thursday, March 18, 12 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 23, 4 p.m.
- Thursday, April 1, 12 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 6, 4 p.m.
- Thursday, April 15, 12 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 20, 4 p.m.
- Thursday, April 29, 12 p.m.
Additional dates are available online.
