Windy and dry today, turning wetter by the end of the week

Gusty southwesterly winds will continue through the afternoon and evening hours. Some gusts up to 25 to 30 mph possible. This will create a danger for anyone planning to burn. It’s best to not burn today or Wednesday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and strong winds will allow most of the Heartland to see highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s today. Tonight will be mild with lows only in the lower 50s. Lots of clouds move into the area on Wednesday, bringing a small chance for a few showers. Even stronger winds likely, with gusts up to 40mph possible. Better rain and thunderstorm chances move in Thursday. Unfortunately it looks like it will remain wet through the weekend.