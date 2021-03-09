What you need to know March 9

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 9.
Winds will pick-up slightly today, but it should still be pretty nice.
Upper-level clouds are keeping wake-up temperatures mild in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Clouds will break-up this afternoon, allowing for plenty of sunshine.
High temps will be in the mid-to-upper 60s, with a few low 70s possible.
Southerly winds could gust up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Tonight, more clouds move into the Heartland keeping overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with strong southerly winds gusting between 30-40 mph.
There is a small chance for a few sprinkles and a light isolated showers.
Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s.
Several rounds of rain and storms are in the forecast Thursday through next Monday.
A few storms could be strong and it is possible some areas could see more than 3 inches of rain which could cause flooding in low-lying areas.
- President Biden will deliver his first primetime address on Thursday.
- River flooding in Kentucky may impact your travel if you need to get across one of the waterways.
- Progress is being made on the new Ohio River Bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe on U.S. 51.
- Jury selection for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death was halted before it began Monday by the state’s effort to add a third-degree murder charge.
- The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment had his charges dropped Monday.
- Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees rescinded the county’s mask mandate.
- The garden industry is booming as people try to find activities while staying home during the pandemic.
- The Illinois High School Association announced at the meeting that spectator attendance for outdoor sports was raised to 20 percent venue capacity.
- Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.
- Two men wanted in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol were arrested over the weekend, including one who reportedly served as a bodyguard to former President Donald Trump’s longtime political confidant Roger Stone.
- The Biden administration on Monday reversed a policy imposed under former President Donald Trump that drastically weakened the government’s power to enforce a century-old law that protects most U.S. bird species.
- An undercover human trafficking investigation in western Tennessee led to the arrest of five men.
- An Amazon delivery driver is facing charges after a Rhode Island customer claims he caught the driver on camera urinating on the groceries he’d just dropped off.
- A Bowling Green State University student is dead after he was allegedly involved in a hazing incident at one of the university’s fraternities.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.