What you need to know March 9
One last day this week to enjoy some time at the park before rain and storm chances increase in the Heartland.
By Marsha Heller | March 9, 2021 at 3:25 AM CST - Updated March 9 at 3:25 AM

First Alert Weather

Winds will pick-up slightly today, but it should still be pretty nice.

Upper-level clouds are keeping wake-up temperatures mild in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Clouds will break-up this afternoon, allowing for plenty of sunshine.

High temps will be in the mid-to-upper 60s, with a few low 70s possible.

Southerly winds could gust up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Tonight, more clouds move into the Heartland keeping overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with strong southerly winds gusting between 30-40 mph.

There is a small chance for a few sprinkles and a light isolated showers.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s.

Several rounds of rain and storms are in the forecast Thursday through next Monday.

A few storms could be strong and it is possible some areas could see more than 3 inches of rain which could cause flooding in low-lying areas.

