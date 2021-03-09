7 southern Ill. communities to receive housing rehabilitation grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced it will be awarding $6.8 million in assistance to communities to invest in housing improvement projects.
The funding, from the 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), is earmarked for more than 135 projects to to assist low-to-moderate income homeowners.
Homeowners can apply for grants up to $50,000.
The funding can be used for structural work to electrical, plumbing, new appliances, flooring, ADA, accessibility accommodations and other improvements that ensure safe and sanitary living conditions.
The following are the southern Illinois communities are the 2020 housing grant recipients:
- Carterville - $500,000
- Herrin - $542,000
- Marion - $542,000
- Orient - $500,000
- Sesser - $500,000
- Valier - $542,000
- West Frankfort - $500,000
State Senator Dale Fowler said the grants will make a difference in these southern Illinois communities.
“The pandemic has exacerbated the challenges many communities confront in ensuring safe, affordable and sanitary housing for residents,” said Fowler. “These grants are an investment in our municipalities, helping to rehabilitate and improve housing in our neighborhoods for a stronger community infrastructure.”
The CDBG Housing Rehabilitation project is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Local governments have two years to complete the projects and are required to coordinate contractors to conduct the work.
Application for the 2021 program are being accepted until Tuesday, August 3.
The grant program will make $7 million available for housing improvements in downstate cities and towns.
Communities wanting to apply for the grants are advised to attend the Office of Community Development Housing Workshop, scheduled for Tuesday, March 30.
