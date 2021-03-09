SIU to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale announced it will hold in-person commencement ceremonies to celebrate spring 2021 and 2020 graduates.
The graduation ceremonies will be held outside at Saluki Stadium over a three-day period beginning on Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9.
The university plans to hold commencement ceremonies for 2021 graduates on Friday and Saturday.
The School of Law will celebrate 2020 and 2021 classes in one ceremony on Friday.
Graduates of the Class of 2020 are invited to participate in ceremonies on Sunday.
Chancellor Austin A. Lane said students and families overwhelmingly want to participate and attend in-person graduation ceremonies.
“Even though we provided virtual ceremonies to mark the occasion in 2020 for safety reasons, we understand the desire for a traditional event on a special day for our students and their families,” said Lane. “If trends continue in the right direction, we will be able to offer in-person ceremonies, with many familiar traditions, some of them modified to comply with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”
Safety protocols include social distancing, hand sanitizer stations and enhanced cleaning.
The university will continue to monitor the pandemic and if conditions are not in favor of holding in-person ceremonies, they will switch to a virtual format.
According to SIU, approximately 2,000 students will earn their degrees in May and at least 3,000 Salukis earned degrees in 2020.
Graduates participating in ceremonies will be assigned seats and guests will be required to have tickets for their assigned seating.
Each graduate is allowed up to four tickets, but if space allows, can request additional tickets.
Plans for inclement weather, individual colleges and schools and guest ticketing can be found here.
Ceremonies can also be viewed live online here.
