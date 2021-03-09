S7HD to close COVID-19 vaccine waiting list

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) announced that it will close their current COVID-19 Vaccine Waiting List.
They will close the list on Friday, March 12 at 4 p.m.
A link to the online contact list has been posted on S7′s Facebook page and on their website since late December.
Beginning Friday evening, residents in the seven county region can begin scheduling themselves for COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration system online.
Once S7HD closes their own vaccine wait list on Friday, individuals who have already registered their name and information will still be called in order of their registration date to get scheduled for an appointment if they’re unable to book themselves using the new online system.
“We are blessed with the extra personnel from the Illinois National Guard and an increase in vaccine shipments headed to southern Illinois,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “This means we can vaccinate a larger number of people each day at a much quicker pace. Utilizing the state’s online scheduling system while working through our current waitlist will greatly help us out.”
When visiting the online scheduling system, you will have to answer a short questionnaire that will let you know if you’re eligible to continue scheduling an appointment.
If approved for an appointment you will then be able to select a nearby vaccine clinic location to see what appointment dates and times might be available for you to schedule.
While you don’t have to be a resident of the S7HD region to schedule a clinic at one of our mass vaccination sites, you do have to provide proof that you live or work in Illinois to get a vaccine.
At this time, out-of-state residents are not eligible to be vaccinated in Illinois.
With the opening of the state’s online scheduling system, S7HD will also begin scheduling individuals who qualify under Phase 1B+ in the Illinois COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
Individuals in Phase 1B+ include people 18-64 years of age with specific health-complicating conditions.
These health conditions include the following:
· Obesity
· Diabetes
· Pulmonary Diseases
· Smoking
· Heart Conditions
· Chronic Kidney Disease
· Cancer
· Solid Organ Transplant
· Sickle Cell Disease
· Pregnancy
· Persons with a Disability (Not otherwise covered in previous categories)
Currently S7HD is operating two mass vaccination locations in the region each day, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..
There is no charge for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from S7HD.
However, some other providers may charge an administrative fee for the injection.
If you have health insurance, the vaccine provider will bill your insurance company for this administrative fee.
If you are uninsured, you will not be charged for the administrative fee.
S7HD covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, and Union counties.
