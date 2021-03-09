Riverboats return to Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau released the riverboat docking schedule.
By Amber Ruch | March 9, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 1:34 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Riverboats will return to downtown Cape Girardeau starting in April.

  • Thursday, April 8 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 17 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 20 - American Duchess from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 8 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 13 - American Duchess from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 10 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 17 - American Queen from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 19 - American Countess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 4 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 13 - American Melody from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 28 - Queen of the Mississippi from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 17 - Queen of the Mississippi from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 2 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 7 - Queen of the Mississippi from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 8 - American Duchess from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 17 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

