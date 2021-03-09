Riverboats return to Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Riverboats will return to downtown Cape Girardeau starting in April.
The Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau released the docking schedule.
- Thursday, April 8 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, April 17 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 20 - American Duchess from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, May 8 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, May 13 - American Duchess from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, July 10 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, July 17 - American Queen from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 19 - American Countess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 4 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 13 - American Melody from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 28 - Queen of the Mississippi from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 17 - Queen of the Mississippi from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 2 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 7 - Queen of the Mississippi from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 8 - American Duchess from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 17 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.