River flooding could impact some travel

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - River flooding in Kentucky may impact your travel if you need to get across one of the waterways.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry and Cave-in-Rock Ferry are both closed temporarily due to high water.
Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said more rain expected later in the week could impact how long they’re shut down.
“In the meantime, we have a crest that is coming down the river, and most of our rivers are going to be cresting here sometime this week,” Todd said. “And we’ll be watching those, of course. All of those river forecasts are based on current rain and the rainfall that is expected over the next couple of days.”
Todd also said floodwater from eastern Kentucky will be moving through our area in the next week or so, adding more water to the already high crests.
