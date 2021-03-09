Riverboats resume trips to Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Riverboats will once again be making stops in the Heartland.
With enhanced COVID-19 safety measures, the American Queen Steamboat Company and American Cruise Lines will resume stops in Paducah this April.
According to the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, the American Duchess, American Countess and American Queen ships will be implementing their ‘SafeCruise’ health and safety protocols.
American Queen Steamboat Company, which operates the three ships, will require all guests and crew members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before coming aboard beginning July 1.
Requirements will be slightly different for American Cruise Lines.
The visitors bureau said American Cruise Lines will require a negative COVID-19 test result for all guests and crew members boarding its three ships: the American Jazz, America and Queen of the Mississippi.
Guests will be required to receive an independent test before boarding and go through a pre-boarding health screening conducted by a certified Medical Officer.
All three of the ships will also resume sailing at a reduced capacity.
The visitors bureau stated they are pleased with the safety protocols each cruise line is taking and to have visitors returning to Paducah.
“Paducah is delighted to welcome steam boaters back to the riverfront,” said Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Mary Hammond. “Since COVID-19 has prevented these cruisers from visiting Paducah for the last year, they will be eagerly welcomed back to the city’s attractions and businesses. I am especially pleased with the safety standards these cruise lines are implementing as we are intent on the safety of our citizens.”
Attractions visitors tend to stop at include Paducah’s River Discovery Center, National Quilt Museum, downtown art galleries, shops and restaurants.
