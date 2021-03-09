Prescribed burns scheduled in Shawnee National Forest

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ill. (KFVS) - Smoke is billowing in the air in the Whoopie Cat Lake area of the Shawnee National Forest.
U.S. Forest Service crews were deep in the woods for something that happens every year, depending on the weather.
“We’re doing a prescribed fire on about 300 acres of national forest land,” said Shawnee National Forest Fire Management Officer Scott Christ. “It includes an ecological area, or a natural area, which has barons and glades, habitats in it which is dependent on fire.”
He’s what you might call the fire boss out here, but this is how crews start the fires in the wooded areas.
“We have firing devices that have a mixture of diesel and gas in them. Basically, we drip that over a flaming wick and start little dots of fire on the inside of our fire line,” Christ said.
Members from other Forest Services include:
“Pennsylvania from the Allegheny National Forest, from Minnesota from the Superior National Forest, from Oregon from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest,” Christ said. “We also have some park service employees from the Indiana dunes in Indiana National Park. Now and then we have a crew from AmeriCorps St. Louis.”
Burning safely is their main goal, but having a larger group of firefighters allows them to help out locally if anything happens nearby.
“That also means we can free up more resources to be available to fight any new wild fires,” said Christ.
Prescribed burns are a way of managing the forest and have been for years and years.
“Most of the environment in southern Illinois evolved with fire, so we use it as a civil cultural tool to manage the forest, to manage habitat, to manage recreational opportunities and things like that,” said Christ.
These plans take some time to work out and don’t always happen.
“We do kind of develop strategic plans where we’re looking at out, at least a year. Determining what we’re going to burn and when and we space those out strategically to minimize smoke impacts, to give us the ability to burn something on any good say,” said Christ.
Weather plays a major role if crews are able to burn, especially this time of the year.
“Sixty to 70 percent of our burning is done in the spring, and I would define that around here as generally being mid-February to second week of April or so,” he explained.
The U.S. Forest Service just started its burning season in the Shawnee. They say it will continue for the next month or so.
