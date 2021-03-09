1 person injured in head on collision in Graves Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a head on collision in Graves County Monday.
On March 8 around 6:00 p.m., the Graves County Sheriff Office was dispatched to the 1000 block of Bill Rd for a head on collision.
An investigation revealed that a blue Pontiac sedan was traveling north bound on Bill Rd.
The Pontiac came over a hill and struck a white Chrysler 300 that was traveling south bound on Bill Rd head on.
One of the drivers was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Graves County Sheriff Office was assisted by Mayfield/Graves County EMS.
