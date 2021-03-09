KY 937/Iuka Rd. down to 1 lane in Livingston Co. while crews clean up spill after concrete truck overturned

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of KY 937/Iuka Road is down to one lane after a concrete truck overturned.
According to the Livingston County Emergency Management, the road is down to one lane at the 9.7 mile marker.
They said it reopened to one lane just before 3 p.m. with alternating flow controlled by flaggers at the site where the concrete truck overturned.
It’s expected to be down to one lane until about 5 p.m. while an environmental crew cleaned up hydraulic fluid that was spilled during the crash.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck crashed in the 1200 block of Iuka Rd. near the intersection with Fred Tracy Road on Tuesday morning, March 9.
This was about halfway between KY 937/Cutoff Road and the KY 93 Y at Mitchells Store.
A detour has not been established.
However, drivers can detour via KY 937, U.S. 60, U.S. 62 and Interstate 24.
