Online public hearing for U.S. 60 project in Ballard Co. scheduled for March 9

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to conduct a virtual public hearing on the reconstruction of U.S. 60 near Kevil, in Ballard County.
The online meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., CST, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
The project is designed to improve safety and mobility along the U.S. 60 corridor in the Kevil area.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said the online meeting is to allow public discussion of the project while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“The public will be able to review the alternatives studied, provide comments on the preferred alternative, discuss the Environmental Assessment, and offer any other comments. Transportation Cabinet representatives and consultants will be available to answer questions. We’re attempting to make it as easy as possible to join the meeting to provide input,” Poat said.
Interested citizens have the option of requesting an in-person, by-appointment hearing, to be scheduled at a later date.
Click here for more information.
To make a public statement at the virtual public hearing, register by calling (502) 892-6044 or by emailing US60Ballard@qk4.com.
Those registering will receive an email with meeting information.
Public comments during the meeting will be limited to three minutes each.
Information presented in the meeting will remain available for review online for at least 15 days following the date of the last in-person hearing session.
The same information will be presented at both virtual and in-person sessions.
Comments submitted online or by mail will be accepted through March 31, 2021.
Once compiled, the hearing record will be made available for review and copying after an Open Records Request has been received and processed.
