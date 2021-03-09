Mississippi Co. Health Dept. to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 12

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 12.
The clinic will be held at the United Methodist Church located at 1700 East Marshall St., in Charleston, Missouri from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Please call the Mississippi County Health Department at 573-683-2191 to schedule your appointment and to verify what phase of vaccination you qualify for.
You must be registered for the clinic.
This clinic is only for those receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
