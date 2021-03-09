Mild Temps With More Cloud Cover Today

Upper-level clouds take over the skies this morning and keep temperatures slightly warmer in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds will stay area wide through noon today and then break up giving the Heartland more sunshine by this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid/upper 60s with a few low 70s possible. Southerly winds may gust up to 25mph this afternoon.
More clouds move in tonight with low temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday expect mostly cloudy skies with more moisture being transported in from the south. Strong southerly winds will gust between 30-40mph. There is a small chance of a few sprinkles/light isolated shower. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
Thursday through next Monday, several rounds of rain and storms are in the forecast. A few storms could be strong during this time. In addition, the potential for over 3 inches of rain could cause some low lying flooding.
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.