Jackson expands Saturday hours for recycling center
Starting on April 3, the Jackson Recycling Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | March 9, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST - Updated March 9 at 11:38 AM

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City officials announced expanded Saturday hours for the recycling center for the spring and summer.

Starting on April 3, the Jackson Recycling Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. This will run through Saturday, October 30.

The recycling center is located at 508 Sawyer Lane.

It collects cardboard; newspaper; magazines; office paper; junk mail; clear, green and brown glasses; #1 and #2 plastics; aluminum; tin and steel cans; electronic waste; large appliances and scrap steel.

For customers bringing electronic waste to the center, fees do apply on televisions and computer monitors.

  • $30 for 26″ or less CRT TVs
  • $50 for 27″ or greater CRT TVs
  • $5 for all CRT computer monitors
  • $50 for all console/big screen/projection TVs
  • $20 for flat screen TVs and computer monitors

For more information, you can contact the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300.

