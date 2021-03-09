Jackson expands Saturday hours for recycling center

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City officials announced expanded Saturday hours for the recycling center for the spring and summer.
Starting on April 3, the Jackson Recycling Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. This will run through Saturday, October 30.
The recycling center is located at 508 Sawyer Lane.
It collects cardboard; newspaper; magazines; office paper; junk mail; clear, green and brown glasses; #1 and #2 plastics; aluminum; tin and steel cans; electronic waste; large appliances and scrap steel.
For customers bringing electronic waste to the center, fees do apply on televisions and computer monitors.
- $30 for 26″ or less CRT TVs
- $50 for 27″ or greater CRT TVs
- $5 for all CRT computer monitors
- $50 for all console/big screen/projection TVs
- $20 for flat screen TVs and computer monitors
For more information, you can contact the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300.
