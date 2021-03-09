Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 1,510 new cases of COVID-19 on Tues.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,510 new cases of COVID-19, including 16 additional deaths, on Tuesday, March 9.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,201,027 cases, including 20,781 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,177 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 263 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 18,733,271 tests have been performed in the state.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 2-8 was 2.7 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 4,182,905 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,597,805.
A total of 3,463,150 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 348,629 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily was 92,180 doses.
On Monday, 75,372 doses were administered in Illinois.
