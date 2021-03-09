Highway U reopened after machine shed fire in Perry Co., Mo.

Part of Hwy. U in Perry County, Mo. reopened after shed fires
By Marsha Heller | March 9, 2021 at 6:53 AM CST - Updated March 9 at 12:24 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A portion of Highway U in Perry County, Missouri was closed during the morning commute on Tuesday, March 9, due to a couple of shed fires.

The 800 block of Highway U, from Highway D to County Road 330, was closed to traffic to allow crews to fight the fires.

The roadway reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m.

According to a Perry County Sheriff’s deputy, the sheds burned are considered a total loss.

The property owner said one of the structures was a machine shed.

While crews battled the fires, drivers were urged to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.