Highway U reopened after machine shed fire in Perry Co., Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A portion of Highway U in Perry County, Missouri was closed during the morning commute on Tuesday, March 9, due to a couple of shed fires.
The 800 block of Highway U, from Highway D to County Road 330, was closed to traffic to allow crews to fight the fires.
The roadway reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m.
According to a Perry County Sheriff’s deputy, the sheds burned are considered a total loss.
The property owner said one of the structures was a machine shed.
While crews battled the fires, drivers were urged to find an alternate route.
