Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases
The Hamilton County Health Department reported five additional positive lab confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 8. (Source: WBRC)
By Jessica Ladd | March 8, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 6:51 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported five additional positive lab confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 8.

March 6, 2021

  • 1 Male in their 20s
  • 1 Male in their 40s
  • 1 Female in their 50s

March 8, 2021

  • 1 Male in their 40s
  • 1 Female in their 70s

There have been 769 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

To date, 17 people have died and 746 have recovered.

Five people are currently isolating at home and one person is currently hospitalized

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.