Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported five additional positive lab confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 8.
March 6, 2021
- 1 Male in their 20s
- 1 Male in their 40s
- 1 Female in their 50s
March 8, 2021
- 1 Male in their 40s
- 1 Female in their 70s
There have been 769 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
To date, 17 people have died and 746 have recovered.
Five people are currently isolating at home and one person is currently hospitalized
