Hamilton Co. Health Dept. announces COVID-19 vaccination clinics

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department will be holding three remote COVID vaccination clinics.
The health department is currently operating under Phases 1a & 1b and Phase 1b Part 2.
The three clinics will take place on Wednesday, March 17 at the following locations:
- 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. at the McLeansboro Fire Department on 108 S. Marshall
- 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Dahlgren Fire Department on 109 Fourth Street
- 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Broughton Community Center on 407 S. 2nd Street
Vaccinations will be administered first come, first serve.
Please bring a work ID and/or driver’s license with you to verify eligibility and insurance cards if applicable.
To save time at the clinic, click here to download and fill out the “COVID-19 Vaccine Consent Form – Pfizer & Moderna” or pick the form up at health department office before the day of the clinic.
